School Closures for April 3, 2025

Many local school districts will be closed Thursday, April 3rd due to severe weather and potential flooding. Here is the latest.

Latest update: April 2, 4pm

We will update as more school districts announce closures.

Cheatham County School District – Closed

The Cheatham County School District will be closed on Thursday, April 3. The extended daycare program will be closed and there will be no extra-curricular activities and community use of school facilities on Thursday. Additionally, all after-school activities and community use of school facilities for Wednesday, April 2 should be finished by 7 p.m. The Cheatham County School Board meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 3, will now be held on Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. at Sycamore High School.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

The Dickson County School System will be closed on Thursday, April 3, 2025 due to possible severe weather with high winds and flooding.

Robertson County Schools – Closed

Robertson County Schools and district offices will open two-hours late on Thursday, April 3.

