OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Walsh

Cheryl Ann Walsh passed into eternal rest on March 28, 2025 in Spring Hill, Tennessee at the age of 68 years.

Cheryl was born in August, 1956 at the Naval Air Station Great Lakes, Illinois to Vincent T and Marie U (Biwer) Walsh. For the first ten years of her life, Cheryl lived on various military bases, including Brady Air Force Base (Fukuoka, Japan) and K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base (Michigan). In 1966, the family settled in the Kansas City, Missouri area where Cheryl graduated from Winnetonka High School in the Class of 1974.

Cheryl began her working life with J.E. Dunn Construction during her senior year of high school through the Winnetonka COE Program. In 1980, she embarked on a 32 year career with Mid-States Supply Company in Kansas City as the Account Receivable Department Manager before serving as the company’s Credit Manager. Lastly, Cheryl was employed from 2013 to 2018 as an Accounts Receivable Specialist at the Kansas City office of Grantham University.

In 2018, Cheryl retired and moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee to be near her family. In the years since, she happily settled into a new lifestyle of gardening, travel, decorating her home, and many joyful family activities. Cheryl will be remembered for her amazing “green thumb”, hearty laugh, creativity, abundant empathy, and love for her nephews.

Left to cherish her memory are Cheryl’s mother, Marie Walsh, brother Glenn (Caroline) Walsh, her beloved nephews Stephen Walsh and Samuel Walsh (all of Franklin, TN), cousins and extended family, her lifelong friends in Kansas City, and her new friends in Spring Hill.

Cheryl’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service this summer where she’ll be interred next to her father at Mount Moriah Terrace Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to American Heart Association or the Honor Flight Network.