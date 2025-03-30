Nashville Children’s Theatre to Present Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical

Nashville Children’s Theatre (NCT) is bringing the ultimate tween drama to life with “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical,” based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney. The show runs from April 5 to May 18 at 25 Middleton Street, Nashville.

Audience members will head to Westmore Middle School – where the hallways are filled with sticky notes, gossip and a certain “cheese touch” that no one can seem to escape. At the center of it all is Greg Heffley, a determined middle schooler who is dead set on NOT being the least popular kid in school.

With catchy songs and larger-than-life characters, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical” follows Greg and his friend Rowley Jefferson as they attempt to rise to the top of the social ladder, no matter the cost, because being at the bottom is absolutely not an option.

As the creative force behind this exciting new adaptation, director Jonah Jackson shares his excitement: “I am thrilled to be leading the all-star team of Nashville artists bringing ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ to life at NCT! This hilarious and high-energy adaptation is filled to the brim with everyone’s favorite moments and characters from the diary journal of Greg Heffley – whether they’re kids currently reading the ‘Wimpy Kid’ books, adults who grew up with them or anyone being introduced to this story for the first time.

In keeping with NCT’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion, all performances will be held on their sensory-friendly main stage. The theater offers a dedicated sensory room that provides patrons of all ages with tools to regulate their minds and bodies,while providing the opportunity to see and hear the performance.

Tickets are available now at NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org.

