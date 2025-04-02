Top 10 Must-See Movies & Shows Coming to Prime Video in April 2025. Full Prime Video April Schedule.
- Gladiator II (April 22)
The highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic returns to ancient Rome with a new cast and storyline that promises spectacular battle sequences and political intrigue.
- Titanic (April 1)
James Cameron’s legendary romantic disaster film returns, giving viewers another chance to experience this multiple Oscar-winning classic on the small screen.
- The Big Lebowski (April 1)
The Coen Brothers’ cult classic comedy starring Jeff Bridges as “The Dude” remains one of the most quotable and beloved films of the 90s.
- Dunkirk (April 1)
Christopher Nolan’s masterful war film depicting the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk features stunning cinematography and an innovative narrative structure.
- Forrest Gump (April 1)
Tom Hanks’ iconic performance in this heartwarming journey through decades of American history continues to resonate with audiences.
- American Horror Story (Season 12, April 24)
The latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series promises new frights with its signature blend of horror, dark comedy, and social commentary.
- Fargo (April 1)
The Coen Brothers’ crime classic featuring Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning performance remains a perfect blend of dark comedy and tense thriller.
- Mission: Impossible series (April 1)
All four of the original Mission: Impossible films arrive, offering the perfect opportunity to revisit Tom Cruise’s action-packed adventures as Ethan Hunt.
- The Deer Hunter (April 1)
This powerful Vietnam War drama featuring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken remains one of the most affecting war films ever made.
- Conclave (April 13)
Based on Robert Harris’s bestselling novel, this tense thriller explores the secretive process of selecting a new pope amid Vatican politics and intrigue.
