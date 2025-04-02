Top 10 Must-See Movies & Shows Coming to Prime Video in April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Top 10 Must-See Movies & Shows Coming to Prime Video in April 2025. Full Prime Video April Schedule.

  1. Gladiator II (April 22)
    The highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic returns to ancient Rome with a new cast and storyline that promises spectacular battle sequences and political intrigue.
  2. Titanic (April 1)
    James Cameron’s legendary romantic disaster film returns, giving viewers another chance to experience this multiple Oscar-winning classic on the small screen.
  3. The Big Lebowski (April 1)
    The Coen Brothers’ cult classic comedy starring Jeff Bridges as “The Dude” remains one of the most quotable and beloved films of the 90s.
  4. Dunkirk (April 1)
    Christopher Nolan’s masterful war film depicting the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk features stunning cinematography and an innovative narrative structure.
  5. Forrest Gump (April 1)
    Tom Hanks’ iconic performance in this heartwarming journey through decades of American history continues to resonate with audiences.
  6. American Horror Story (Season 12, April 24)
    The latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series promises new frights with its signature blend of horror, dark comedy, and social commentary.
  7. Fargo (April 1)
    The Coen Brothers’ crime classic featuring Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning performance remains a perfect blend of dark comedy and tense thriller.
  8. Mission: Impossible series (April 1)
    All four of the original Mission: Impossible films arrive, offering the perfect opportunity to revisit Tom Cruise’s action-packed adventures as Ethan Hunt.
  9. The Deer Hunter (April 1)
    This powerful Vietnam War drama featuring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken remains one of the most affecting war films ever made.
  10. Conclave (April 13)
    Based on Robert Harris’s bestselling novel, this tense thriller explores the secretive process of selecting a new pope amid Vatican politics and intrigue.

Which of these are you most interested in watching?

