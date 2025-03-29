Columbia State’s Williamson County Campus Offering Summer Camps

Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus is excited to announce summer camps for 2025!

The camps are for rising fourth to eighth graders. Young learners, get ready for adventures in engineering, technology and music!

BattleBots Robotics Camp — July 7-11

Intended for rising sixth through eighth graders. Students will learn the beginning concepts of programming, engineering practices and teamwork. Participants will build several robots during the camp, modifying and programming one for a BattleBot competition.

MakerQuest: Game Forge Camp ­— July 14-18

Intended for rising sixth through eighth graders. Students will dive into the exciting world of technology and design as they explore 3D printing, laser cutting and CNC machining to bring their tabletop game to life. This camp allows students to build, play and take home their own one-of-a-kind tabletop game!

Rhythm Retreat: Music Camp — July 7-10

Intended for rising fourth through sixth graders. Students will experience drumming, learn new piano skills, enjoy music games and participate in choral singing, all while learning music from around the world!

For more information and to register, visit https://www.campusce.net/columbiastate/course/course.aspx?catId=2

