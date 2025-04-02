After 20 Years, Sambuca in Nashville Closes

After being open for business for 20 years, Sambuca in Nashville has closed. The restaurant officially closed on March 24.

In a social media post, they shared, “Over the past 20 years, we have built something truly special together. From our early days in the Gulch to the thriving brand we became, we always envisioned this restaurant as part of the community a home for all of us – a place where we could grow, create, and make unforgettable memories. And, oh, the memories we’ve made! From the electric energy of the Most Beautiful People parties to the intimate performances by celebrity singer-songwriters and the countless live music acts that graced our stages… we’ve been so much more than just a business. We’ve been a family.”

The restaurant continued by stating that it had faced challenges in the last few years with COVID and the rising cost of doing business, which caused the closure.

They ended the message by saying, “As we look back on our journey, we are filled with immense pride and gratitude. We’ve not just built a business, we’ve built a home. And, no matter what the future holds, that will always be our legacy.”

