Don’t Miss Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species Event

Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species, returns for its third year on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sips for Species is an after-hours, adults-only event benefiting endangered species and habitats around the world. The event features up-close animal encounters, including a chance to meet Hamish (the zoo’s adorable, fluffy calf), and keeper talks that educate guests about Nashville Zoo’s efforts in species and environmental protection. In the last two years, this event has raised more than $35,000 for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, helping the Zoo make significant strides in saving species from extinction.

The annual spring event is the first in the Sips Series lineup that raises money for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, enabling the Zoo to make a broader impact by funding research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. Guests can explore the Zoo while sampling drinks from more than 40 vendors including selections of beer, wine, cocktails, seltzers, spirits and more. Live music will be scattered along the Zoo’s pathways and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

