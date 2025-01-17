Weekend Weather 1-17-20-2025 Rainy then Bitter Cold

Rain and warm temperatures will give way to some of the coldest air of this winter . And it will stay cold thru mid-week before we see a significant thaw.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 45. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 12. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email