Photo of the Day: December 16, 2024

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry held a sold-out “Opry NextStage Live” show from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The event was hosted by Opry NextStage alum, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and ACM/CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainey Wilson. The special event featured Opry NextStage Class of 2024 artists: Anne Wilson, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Ella Langley, Josh Ross, Madeline Edwards, Wyatt Flores, 49 Winchester, and Flatland Cavalry.

Adding to the night, Nashville-based comedian Danae Hays served as the livestream backstage host, giving fans an exclusive look behind the scenes.

