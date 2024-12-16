Weatherman on Vacation: This Week’s Forecast December 16 – 20, 2024

I have been posting weather for over 10 years with your Close To Home Source. This week, I sit on an island in Mexico, getting ready for my 60th birthday. Enjoy your pre-holiday week (picture is my view during full moon). Monday Showers, mainly after noon. High near 65. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4am, then a slight chance of showers between 4am and 5am. Low around 45. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then showers after 3am. Low around 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

