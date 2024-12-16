Hard Bargain Association Receives $20K Grant to Restore, Rebuild Historic Neighborhood

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® has awarded the Hard Bargain Association (HBA) a $20,000 grant to help HBA repair existing homes and offer quality, affordable homes for purchase to people who have not been able to attain the dream of home ownership.

HBA works to restore and rebuild the historic Hard Bargain neighborhood of Franklin, established 130 years ago. HBA’s goal is to transform the Hard Bargain neighborhood into a diverse and vibrant community to be proud of for generations to come.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on December 9, where HBA unveiled two new affordable homes. Susannah Berry, AVP, Corporate Philanthropy and Events, was in attendance from Jackson to present HBA with the $20,000 grant check.

The grant is part of Jackson’s biannual grant program, in which the company has awarded more than $750,000 to nonprofits serving the communities where Jackson has offices: Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois.

Jackson’s biannual grant program is a critical component of its corporate philanthropy efforts and in 2024, it distributed more than $1.5 million in grant awards.

