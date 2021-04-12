Photo of the Day: April 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival, which took place Sunday, April 11.

This free one-day event featured over 100 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, deals offered by the shops in the Historic District, the “Miss Buttercup” and “Little Miss Buttercup” Pageants and so much more!

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.