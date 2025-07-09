Photo of the Day: July 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Tuesday, July 1st, BNA unveiled the Concourse D extension. The first half of the concourse opened in 2020; the new five gates will be operational on Tuesday, July 8th.

This is the first project to be completed under New Horizon, the $3 billion growth and renovation plan at BNA; read more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.