Photo of the Day: July 8, 2025

Photo of the day: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille on Aspen Grove is celebrating 46 years with the debut of its very own Perry’s Reserve Premier Cru Champagne, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with France’s Maurice Philippart Champagne House, a family-owned producer with roots dating back to 1827.

Only available this month, wine enthusiasts and foodies can try this new champagne as part of Perry’s Reserve Anniversary Wine Flight (just $20!) and paired with a crisp, housemade pink Champagne biscuit, homemade version of “Biscuits of Reims” that date back to the 1600s and are widely known as the perfect accompaniment to Champagne.

