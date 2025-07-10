From Online Orders to Storefront: Sourdoughs of Somerset Opens Restaurant

What started as a Facebook page to purchase sourdough bread will now become a brick-and-mortar restaurant, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Michealla Zetts created Sourdoughs of Somerset, a Facebook page where you could order sourdough bread to pick up in Brentwood during COVID, when most eateries were closed or offering only pickup food orders.

Her husband, Ryder, was the executive chef at The Optimist in Germantown until the pandemic hit. Over the last five years, they have offered the community an option to purchase bread and the popular KTO-Kitchen Table Offerings, which often sell out weekly.

Now, they are teaming up with Jessica Chow to open a fast-casual restaurant called SOS Counter at 701 Cool Springs Boulevard in Cool Springs. The restaurant is expected to open sometime this fall. The three will continue what they started with the Facebook page, but instead of placing an order online and hoping you get your order placed first, you can eat at this location. They will offer sourdough bread, salads, soups, pastries, and family meals for take-home.

Follow the Facebook page here for its latest offerings. On Friday, July 11, Sourdoughs of Somerset will host a pop-up event from 1 pm – 3 pm next to The Well Coffeehouse where you could purchase bread, KTO offerings of salad, grilled chicken, summer spreads, granola, and more.

