Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Expand Into the Nashville Area

(July 10, 2025) – Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is heading to Tennessee with a new multi-unit deal for the Nashville metropolitan area. Marking Mountain Mike’s entrance into its fifteenth state, the three-unit agreement continues the brand’s national expansion and reinforces its position as a force in the pizza category. The Tennessee deal to bring Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® to the southern Nashville metropolitan area was inked with Nashville Pizza Partners LLC, owned by multi-brand franchisees Jordan and Jerry Nari and Gary and Sandra Mitchell. With a diverse culture and an array of family-focused communities, the Nashville area is an ideal market for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. The first restaurant is expected to open in Nolensville in 2026, with more locations to come in the Murfreesboro, Franklin and Brentwood regions.

“Mountain Mike’s has earned a reputation nationally as a go-to destination for families, sports fans and pizza lovers seeking high-quality meals in a welcoming environment, and we are thrilled to bring our community-first dining experience to Tennessee,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we continue expanding and adding fantastic states like Tennessee to our growing national roster, new franchise partners like the Naris and Mitchells are embodying our brand values and successfully delivering our family-friendly dining experience to the many neighborhoods communities hungry for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

Throughout Tennessee and across the country, the pizza segment is booming, as is the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. As the brand continues to experience significant sales growth and franchise momentum, it is expanding rapidly throughout other parts of the U.S., including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. With development agreements in motion in 15 states – and more on the horizon — it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Tennessee or any other region where the legacy brand operates. Qualified franchisees can count on an array of advantages in pursuing a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

“Following recent East Coast development deals in Florida and Virginia, our new relationship with Nashville Pizza Partners reflects our accelerating brand momentum and our strength as a national franchise system,” added Metevier. “By combining a proven business model with high-quality menu offerings and a community-first approach, we’re attracting passionate franchisees who are helping us introduce Mountain Mike’s Pizza to new regions, and our debut in Tennessee represents another milestone as we grow throughout the Southeast.”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way guests remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value. In addition to an impressive lineup of amazing specialty pizzas, the Mountain Mike’s menu features a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless oven-roasted chicken wings, Mountain Fries®, signature Garlic Not-Knots®, a variety of desserts and a selection of soft drinks, beer and wine.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza has earned impressive recognition and high rankings across a variety of industry-leading reports, including Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Entrepreneur, Fast Casual, QSR Magazine and Restaurant Business, among many others. The brand was most recently honored as Brand of the Year in Pizza Marketplace’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Mountain Mike’s also earned a top-100 ranking on Entrepreneur’s highly coveted 2025 Franchise 500® List, was presented the 2024 TopScore Award for earning a FUND® Score of 915, which was the highest score in the Food Category among all evaluated franchise systems.

To build upon the brand’s success while satisfying consumer demand for higher-quality pizza and family-friendly dining options, Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolio with a popular family pizza concept. With many more Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2025, the more than 300-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion in highly attractive markets coast to coast. To learn more about new franchise opportunities in your market of interest, visit https:// mountainmikesfranchise.com.

Source: Mountain Mike’s

