First Watch Opens 11th Location in Spring Hill

First Watch, the café serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch daily from 7 am – 2:30 pm at more than 400 locations nationwide, will be opening a new restaurant in Spring Hill on Monday, April 12th making it the 11th restaurant for the company in the Nashville area.

The new eatery, located at 4937 Main Street, in the Spring Hill Plaza, will open at 7 a.m. on Monday and employ about 25 people. First Watch Spring Hill will open for dine-in and online ordering for contactless curbside pick-up or delivery.

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made to order using farm-fresh ingredients. It includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, and cage-free eggs as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch. and lunch offerings.

The new restaurant will also feature alcoholic beverages, including the following hand-crafted, fresh offerings:

Signature Cocktails

Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk – Coconut Rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar

make for a delicious, sweet cocktail that will remind you of your favorite cereal

Million Dollar Bloody Mary – Gluten Free Vodka, house-made Bloody Mary mix, and a strip of First Watch's signature Million Dollar Bacon

Morning Glory – Gluten Free Vodka, fresh orange juice, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger and agave

nectar

Pomegranate Sunrise – Camarena Tequila, pomegranate juice, fresh lime and agave nectar

Vodka Kale Tonic – Gluten Free Vodka, freshly juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon

Other Beverage Offerings

Mimosa – 100% cold squeezed orange juice and Barefoot Bubbly Brute Cuvée

Sparkling – Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvée

The brand’s new and improved First Watch app allows customers to skip the wait at the restaurant by getting in line from anywhere from the app on their mobile device. Diners can also order take-out in just a few taps and browse the complete menu, all through the new First Watch app. The app is free for download for iOS and Android platforms. The restaurant also offers online ordering for contactless curbside pick-up or delivery.

First Watch–Spring Hill opens at 7am on Monday, April 12 and is located at 4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174, in the Spring Hill Plaza.