Recent Williamson County Obituaries for July 3-9, 2025

The following represents recent obituary notices published by Williamson Source during the week of July 3-9, 2025. These memorials honor community members from Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and surrounding areas in Williamson County.

Juanita Joyce Burch

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Daniel Wayne Bass

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Thomas George Carey

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Sheila Lynette McGue

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

William Roger Fry

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Dorothy Anne Pruitt

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Deborah Frances Ballard

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Charlotte Ann Isbell

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Carolyn Elizabeth (Heithcock) Batte

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

N. Reed Smith

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Julia (Judy) Willett Meadows

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Aundria Laverne Bostic

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Louis Peter Perri

Published: July 4, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Edward Lloyd Kimpel

Published: July 4, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Deborah Ann Crambes

Published: July 4, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email