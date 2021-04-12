WCS High School DECA Students Advance to Internationals

Williamson County Schools DECA students are heading to the International Career Development Conference (ICDC).

At the virtual Tennessee State Career Development Conference March 8-12, dozens of WCS high school students used their career knowledge to excel in various competitions, including business finance, human resource management and integrated marketing. As a result of their success, those students who placed high enough in their categories will compete at the ICDC April 12 through May 6.

“This placement shows the hard work that the students and teachers are doing,” said WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Director Jeremy Qualls. “These students will compete in their respective categories against students across the nation as well as other countries. We want to wish all of the WCS students the best of luck in the upcoming competition.”

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

Emily Kalinowski: First, Principles of Finance

Nika Kondee: First Alternate, Principles of Business Management and Administration

Haley Carpenter and Hallie Fritz: First Alternate, Team Decision Making Events

MJ Brown: First, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

Nelson Wright: Second, Automotive Sevices Marketing

Ben Vest: First Alternate, Automotive Services Marketing

Colin Carpenter: Third, Business Finance

Garrett Holland: First Alternate, Business Services Marketing

Ruijing Hau: Fourth, Hotel and Lodging Marketing

Nelson Rose: First, Human Resource Management

Shawnuk Moghe: First Alternate, Restaurant and Food Services

Amaj Nath: First Alternate, Retail Services Marketing

Jason Wang and William Hong: Second, Innovation Plan

Meggie Chen: Fourth, Franchise Business Plan

Faith Inkum, Sarina Sadeghzadeh and Nina Lattimore: Fourth, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Lacy D’Aprille and Selena Taratoot: Second, Integrated Marketing Plan – Service

Emmy D’Aprille and Hollan Powers: Fourth, Integrated Marketing Plan – Product

Centennial High

Chloe Tellis: Fifth, Principles of Marketing

Franklin High

Fisher Anderson and Adam Ray: Third, Sports and Entertainment Team Decision Making

Independence High

Alayna Biggs and Billy Lyons: Second, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Page High

Madison Slater and Emelie McKenzie: First, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Summit High

Makayla Dobeck and Ella McClendon: Gold, School Based Enterprise Certification

Ravenwood High

Nithyashree Prabhu: Fifth, Principles of Business Management and Administration

Jo Jamullanmudi and Siddharth Singh: Third, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Ana-Laura Morales and Sarah White: First Alternate, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Meredith Sedberry: First, Accounting Application Series

Sia Bakshi: Third, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

Sydney Fogerty: Fifth, Apparel and Accessories Markerting Series

Kamna Shree Mohankumar: Fifth, Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

Karthik Chitturri: Fifth, Restaurant and Food Service Management Series

Katelyn Johnson: Third, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Harshitha Marepally: First, Personal Financial Literacy

Shreya Jain, Aditi Jindai and John Hubbard: Third, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Megan Kavala and Srihita Adabala: Second, Business Solutions Project

Sowjanya Dalai and Ramya Vadapalli: Second, Career Development Project

Sydnee Floyd and Parrish Rothman: First, Community Awareness Project

Joyce Johnson, Mary Jamullamudi and Ammar Farra: Third, Community Giving Project

Riley Jorgenson, Ella Skaar and Avery Wissmar: Third, Sales Project

Prisha Shethia and Anishka Chitreddy: Third, Innovation Plan

Mira Wadhawan and Debra Zhang: Third, Start-Up Business Plan

Rohan Tyagi, Aryn Chadda and Faiz Amiraly: Second, Franchise Business Plan

Shobhini Kumar and Harshitha Sriramoju: First Alternate, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Omkar Upadhye: First, Financial Consulting

Aashvi Gowrisankar: Third, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling