Boys & Girls Club to Host 2021 Steak & Burger Dinner Virtually This May

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) announced that R&B recording artist, Bren Joy, will be joining a line-up of Boys & Girls Clubs youth and alumni during the 32nd Annual Steak & Burger Dinner. Notable BGCMT performers include Club members: Zachary (11), Melviona (13), Jehlin (17). Additionally, in a “Where are they now” segment, BGCMT Alumni will participate. Alumni include: Bailey Jones, Kearsten Bowie, and Quintavious Johnson (a finalist on the ninth season of America’s Got Talent, placing fifth in the competition).

The 2021 Steak & Burger Dinner will be held virtually on Thursday, May 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM. In addition to performances and an online auction, Richard “Dick” Tennent will be presented the “Ed Moody Award of Excellence.” The Ed Moody Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on BGCMT and the Williamson County community.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Buerger, Moseley & Carson, First Horizon Bank, Franklin Noon Rotary Club BBQ Society, Franklin Rotary Club at Breakfast, Loud Sound Studio, Loy Hardcastle, Reliant Bank, and the Williamson Herald.

Sponsorships and tickets can be secured by visiting bgcmt.org/event/steak-burger-dinner/ or contacting Denise Carothers, Director of Resource Development, at 615-628-8188 or [email protected].

About Bren Joy

With overpowering vocal range, deft songwriting chops, piano virtuosity, and undeniable charisma, Bren Joy integrates pop universality into unpredictable R&B. Born and raised in Nashville, he introduced himself with the independent debut EP Twenties in 2019 before joining the Warner Music Family in 2020. Singles “Sweet” (feat. Landon Sears) and “Henny in the Hamptons” generated over 15 million global streams. Vulture named the latter on its “Best New Songs List” and The Tennessean proclaimed him one of the “Nashville Artists To Watch 2020.” In 2020, Big Loud Management brought Bren to Warner Records and released new music that’s fresh and timeless like the artist. He’s received honorable mentions from Billboard, American Songwriter, Rated R&B, and more. Along the way, Bren has shared the stage with everyone from Jhené Aiko to Megan Thee Stallion. Bren presents a new paradigm for R&B and pop with his musicality and undeniable voice.

About the Steak & Burger Dinner

The Steak & Burger Dinner is a time-honored tradition benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT). The Steak & Burger Dinnergenerates much needed revenue to provide Club members (ages 5-18) with valuable resources and exceptional after school and summer care. Support of the dinner ensures that youth are 100% ready for their Great Futures: ready to read, ready for class the next day, ready to graduate, ready for their careers, and ready to serve their communities.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 118 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,700 youth are served at eleven Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org or follow us at @BGCMidTN.