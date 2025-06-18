Ravenwood HIgh Senior Named National Finalist

A Ravenwood High senior is one of five finalists in the 2025 INCubatoredu National Pitch Contest.

Abigail Goddard, the creator of Spikey, will take the stage at the National Pitch on July 10. Spikey is a portable keychain that a person can use to quickly determine if a drink is safe to consume.

The finalists were selected from submissions from across the country.

“We are thrilled that Abigail has been announced as a finalist for the National Pitch competition,” said WCS Assistant Director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) Paula Chilton. “Abigail works hard in everything she does, and we are thrilled to see her work pay off. She is a great representative of what’s possible at the EIC when you combine the resources of EIC mentorship, innovation and hard work.”

The National Pitch will take place in Chicago during the Uncharted Learning National Summit. At the event, the finalists will have 10 minutes to pitch their business ideas to a board of startup business investors and compete for seed money for their businesses.

To learn more about INCubatoredu and the National Pitch Contest, visit the organization’s website.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email