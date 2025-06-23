Sunset Middle Principal Named

A former Sunset Middle School teacher is returning to lead the school. Superintendent Jason Golden announced that Thompson’s Station Middle School Assistant Principal Alyson Hennecke will be the new principal at Sunset Middle. She replaces Dr. Clarissa Haymon who is leaving Sunset to be the principal at Centennial High.

“Ms. Hennecke’s experience in the district makes her an excellent choice for Sunset Middle,” said Golden. “She knows the community and has proven herself to be an innovative and energetic leader. I am confident she will be successful in her new role.”

Hennecke began her teaching career at Sunset Elementary in 2005. She joined Sunset Middle as a sixth-grade math teacher in 2013 before being named assistant principal at Grassland Middle the following year. In 2019, Hennecke joined the staff as an assistant principal at Thompson’s Station Middle School.

“As hard as it is to say goodbye to the TSMS family, I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to begin the next chapter of my career with the wonderful community at Sunset Middle School,” said Hennecke. “Their reputation for academic excellence, strong relationships and collaborative culture is well known across the district. I consider it an honor to join such an exceptional group of educators.”

Although she’s eager to start her new role at Sunset Middle and begin meeting students, their families and the Sunset staff, Hennecke says her experiences at Thompson’s Station will always hold a special place in her heart.

“It has been such a blessing to work alongside the brilliant, tenacious and compassionate teachers and staff at TSMS,” said Hennecke. “This team shows up for one another, always puts students first and chooses joy even on hard days. I will always be grateful for my time there.”

Hennecke received her bachelor’s in education from Western Kentucky University and her master’s in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will begin her new role on July 1.

Source: WCS

