Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival Returns This Spring

The Annual Buttercup Festival is back for its 21st year! This free one-day event will return April 10th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the downtown Historic District of Nolensville.

“We’re excited to again present, for the 21st year, this wonderful free festival that the whole family can enjoy,” says the Buttercup Festival Committee chair Debbie Suttmiller.

In addition to the unique shops of the Historic District that will offer sales throughout the day, the festival will have over 100 artisan vendors lined up from Old Clovercroft Road to the Nolensville Feed Mill. There will be food trucks with unique offerings, along with festival food ranging from BBQ, burgers and hot dogs and homemade ice cream. Southern Hospitality Diner will also be open and serving food throughout the entire day. Also, be sure to visit the Blacksmith demonstration.

Live musical entertainment will take place behind the Homeplace Bed & Breakfast. Local musicians will perform throughout the day. Stay tuned to the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page for the map and stage schedule.

The “Miss Buttercup” and “Little Miss Buttercup” Pageants will take place at 1 p.m. behind the Homeplace Bed & Breakfast. Applications can be found on the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page or at the Nolensville Toy Shop. Before the pageants begin, two lucky high school seniors will be announced as the latest recipients of the Evelyn Bennett Buttercup Scholarship and presentation of donations to local charities.

Join the Music City SuperStar Singing Competition – Finals at 2pm – Enter online by March 25th at musiccitysuperstar.com.

The festival is for everyone! For the children, there is face painting and “Sam the Balloon Man.” Pony rides, train rides and Dreams do Come True Princess Parties will be available for a small fee.

Please see the Facebook page for parking and shuttle information and for further details about this event -email: [email protected]

This event would not be possible without the downtown local merchants of Nolensville who will run sales and specials during the day: The Painted Dragonfly, The Peacock Lane, The Feed Mill-Amish Goods, The Village Antiques, The Diva Shoppe Boutique, Nolensville Toy Shop, Sweet Tea Candles, Nellamoon, The Amish House, Nolensville Auto Care, Glitz by Rae, Homeplace Bed and Breakfast, Southern Hospitality Diner, First United Methodist Church of Nolensville, and Ebenezer United Methodist Church.