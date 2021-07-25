In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More
Nashville, TN
A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read more
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
Trader’s Joe’s will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe’s. Here’s what they recommended. Read More
The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few short weeks away and Williamson County Schools (WCS) is sharing an update to their Health and Wellness Guidelines (including face mask guidelines) with families. Read More
Award-winning super pickers Appalachian Road Show are set to bring their riveting performance to the famed Franklin Theatre Sunday, July 25th. Read More
Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville. Read More
Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN hosted the 37th Annual Main Street July 17-18. The occasional rain shower didn’t seem to deter crowds as they filled the streets even before the festival actually began. Read More
Williamson County residents don’t have to drive to Green Hills for a taste of North Italia, the modern Italian restaurant just opened in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside. Read More