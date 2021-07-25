In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

1City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More

Kelly Boyer
Kelly Boyer Age: 28
Nashville, TN

2Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin with Two Small Children in Car

A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Nashville Wine Duo
photo from Nashville Wine Duo

45 Best Wines to Buy at Trader Joe’s

Trader’s Joe’s will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe’s. Here’s what they recommended. Read More

child wearing mask

5WCS Updates Face Mask Policy for 2021-2022 School Year

The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few short weeks away and Williamson County Schools (WCS) is sharing an update to their Health and Wellness Guidelines (including face mask guidelines) with families. Read More

Award-Winning Bluegrass Band to Perform in Franklin

6Award-Winning Bluegrass Band to Perform in Franklin

Award-winning super pickers Appalachian Road Show are set to bring their riveting performance to the famed Franklin Theatre Sunday, July 25th. Read More

Bobby Bones
photo from Bobby Bones Instagram

7Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker in Backyard Ceremony

Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

8Photo of the Day: July 20, 2021

Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More

Main Street Festival 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

9Photos & Video: Main Street Festival 2021

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN hosted the 37th Annual Main Street July 17-18. The occasional rain shower didn’t seem to deter crowds as they filled the streets even before the festival actually began. Read More

North Italia
photo by Donna Vissman

10North Italia Now Open in Franklin

Williamson County residents don’t have to drive to Green Hills for a taste of North Italia, the modern Italian restaurant just opened in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside. Read More

