Chad Gilbert and Lisa Cimorelli Share First Look of Baby Girl

It’s a Girl!

Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory and his wife Lisa Cimorelli of Cimorelli Band welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Saturday, July 17th.

In a social media post, Lisa shared the news of their daughter’s arrival. Stating, “On July 17th, 2021, Lily Gilbert was born, weighing 9 lbs, 3 oz, and measuring 21 inches long.”

After 30 hours of induced labor, the baby was delivered by c-section and Lisa went on to say, “I’ve shed SO many tears ahaha from frustration over nursing to absolute euphoria from meeting my firstborn daughter… I feel like my entire relationship with @xchadballx has flashed before my eyes so many times this last week as I remember all the special moments that brought us here. I have never felt so fully alive and aware of the passage of time. Most challenging but most meaningful week of my life, hands down 😭❤️ welcome Lily Gilbert!!! Aaaahhhhh!!!!”

Adding to the announcement of their first daughter, Chad states, “Herrreeeeeeeessssss Lily! 9 pounds 3 ounces & 21 inches long!!! We checked in Friday & got home Tuesday! It was a marathon of many things. Legends told and untold. Everyone is home safe! @lisacimorelli is a super human! Everyone send her some love and welcome Lily to the world!”

“Thanks to all the messages I received from friends and fans over the last week! I’ve heard many times from people leading up to this moment that you don’t know love until you see your child for the first time. I now get it. Through the wild week I have grown deeper in love with my wife for all the pain she endured yet still keeping her strong, bold, & sincere composure! And the love I have for my daughter Lily, taking her from bedside in the operating room straight to making sure she felt loved and secure from her first breath,” he continued.

The couple first shared the news they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

