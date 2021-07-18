Photos & Video: Main Street Festival 2021

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN kicked off the 37th Annual Main Street on July 17. The occasional rain shower didn’t seem to deter crowds as they filled the streets even before the festival actually began at 10 am. The event continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

What You Will Find at Main Street Festival

More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work giving festival-goers access to shop and experience unique local, regional, national and even international crafts.

Festival fans will find the return of many treasured experiences including the popular KidsZone presented by Grace Chapel featuring children’s activities, games, arts and crafts. Furry friends are also welcome with the return of Mutts on Main PetZone presented by MARS Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

The food area for the 2021 festival has expanded into two sections on 3rd Avenue N. and 2nd Avenue S. to allow for an enhanced food menu, an increase in cold snacks and beverages, and expanded spacing between food stations.

See photos and video below.

1 of 33