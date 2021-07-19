Nolensville Dance Company to Hold Grand Opening

Via Facebook, Nolensville Dance Company announced its grand opening, “Be sure to come celebrate with us at the Nolensville Dance Company Grand Opening!!! This is the perfect opportunity to check out the studio, meet the teachers, we will have FUN giveaways, and Pandy Cotton Candy!!! You don’t want to miss this!!!”
The grand opening event will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 1 pm – 3 pm at 7240 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.
Classes will be available Monday – Friday for ages 3- 18 with offerings of jazz, ballet, tap, creative movement, and hip-hop. No registration fees for dancers who sign up for classes before July 31. The first week of classes begins on August 23-27.
A recital date has been set for May 21, 2022, at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center in Franklin.
Those interested in learning more about Nolensville Dance Company should visit their website here.
