North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location

North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The new Franklin location is located at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 100 in the McEwen Northside development. The Franklin location marks the 27th North Italia restaurant in the U.S., with locations spanning across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, D.C., Florida, Kansas, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. North Italia Franklin will be the second North Italia in Tennessee, joining the Nashville location at the Green Hills Mall.

Upon opening, North Italia Franklin will also offer takeout and delivery via national delivery partners DoorDash and Olo for guests who would prefer to enjoy the North Italia experience from the comfort of their own home.

Beginning June 16th, prospective North Italia employees can showcase their passion for food during an in-venue job fair. Whether an aspiring restaurateur or seasoned professional looking for a change, North Italia is proud to help new talent craft their ideal culinary career. From the front to the back of the house, each North team member will play a critical role in delivering a memorable, handmade experience.

North Italia Franklin Job Fair:

WHEN: June 16 – 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 20 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

June 21 – 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

June 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

June 28 – July 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: North Italia Franklin

4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 100

(McEwen Northside)

Franklin, TN 37067

ABOUT NORTH ITALIA:

North Italia was conceived by Fox Restaurant Concepts founder Sam Fox in 2002. Since then, the neighborhood spot has expanded to 26 locations across the U.S. At North, we put our all into every detail so that you know you’re always in good hands. Using only the freshest ingredients, our chefs create a variety of modern Italian dishes that always satisfy. Our pasta is made from scratch daily. Our Chef’s choice daily pizza is a sure-to-please favorite, and savory entrees like Squid Ink Mafaldine and Braised Short Rib deliver flavors that go above and beyond the expected. For more information, visit northitalia.com.