Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker in Backyard Ceremony

Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville.

Via Instagram, Bones shared, “Greatest night of my life.” Parker also commented on social media, “It’s Mrs. Estell to you. 🤍 I love you with everything I have, @mrbobbybones”

Bobby Bones wed Caitlin Parker on Saturday night in a backyard ceremony outside of Nashville, reported People Magazine.

Regarding the decision to have the wedding at home the couple said, “We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, ‘What if we got married here?'” Bones told PEOPLE.

Several country music artists performed at the wedding including Dan + Shay, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn.

At the end of the night, the couple sent guests off with Sonic snacks like onion rings and Nashville hot chicken sliders and a drink they invented called the Bobby water (featuring water, strawberries, cherries and Nerds).

Monday, Bones posted on social media a photo of the two wearing black sweatshirts with Caitlin’s saying “Wifey” and Bobby’s saying “Hubby” with the caption “Travel attire at 100.”

