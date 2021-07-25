Mayor Rogers Anderson to Give State of the County Address

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver this year’s annual State of the County address on Wednesday, July 28 at Williamson, Inc.’s Business Luncheon, presented by Williamson Medical Center. Networking will begin at 11:00 AM with the program starting at noon at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

Mayor Anderson’s Address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment, and capital investments. Mayor Anderson will also outline the county’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Learn more about the many departments that keep Williamson County running and the recent and future projects around the county and how they will serve to positively impact our community. Display tables confirmed include:

Emergency Management

Williamson Fire-Rescue

Emergency Communications

County Archives

Luncheon tickets are $85 for members, $100 for non-members, tables are $1,500 and may be purchased at www.williamsonchamber.com.