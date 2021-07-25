Mayor Rogers Anderson to Give State of the County Address

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver this year’s annual State of the County address on Wednesday, July 28 at Williamson, Inc.’s Business Luncheon, presented by Williamson Medical Center. Networking will begin at 11:00 AM with the program starting at noon at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.
Mayor Anderson’s Address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment, and capital investments. Mayor Anderson will also outline the county’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Learn more about the many departments that keep Williamson County running and the recent and future projects around the county and how they will serve to positively impact our community. Display tables confirmed include:
Emergency Management
Williamson Fire-Rescue
Emergency Communications
County Archives
Luncheon tickets are $85 for members, $100 for non-members, tables are $1,500 and may be purchased at www.williamsonchamber.com.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.