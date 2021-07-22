Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin with Two Small Children in Car

A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning.
At about 11:00 pm on July 20, officers began searching for the suspect’s vehicle after citizens called in to report the driver’s erratic behavior. Officers found the vehicle being driven on the wrong side of McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane. Its front bumper was missing, and other vehicle parts were being dragged from the vehicle’s undercarriage.
Officers stopped the car and determined that the driver, 28-year old Kelly Boyer, was impaired. Two children, ages 7 and 1, were found in the back seat.
Charged with DUI, Failure to Exercise Due Care, x2 counts of Child Abuse, and Felony Reckless Endangerment, Boyer remains jailed on the $34,500 bond set by the Magistrate. Her first court appearance is set for July 27.
Please, please don’t drink and drive,
– it’s a deadly combination
