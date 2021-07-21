WCS Updates Face Mask Policy for 2021-2022 School Year

The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few short weeks away and Williamson County Schools (WCS) is sharing an update to their Health and Wellness Guidelines (including face mask guidelines) with families.

The American Academy of Pediatrics just this week recommended masks for everyone in schools above age two, whether or not they have been vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control recently recommended masks be worn indoors by everyone age two and older who are not fully vaccinated. However, both institutions acknowledged that local school districts might not need all their recommended prevention strategies based on local conditions. The CDC has specifically stated that localities might implement fewer COVID-19 prevention strategies based on community transmission levels, vaccination coverage, and local policies and regulations.

The current WCS Health and Wellness Guidelines are:

Masks for students, staff and visitors are not required but are encouraged for those who would prefer to use one.

Students under the age of 12 are advised to wear a mask since they have not been eligible to receive the vaccine.

Quarantines are the responsibility of the health department.

Please visit the district website to view the complete guidelines.

On the website, WCS explains that “Health and Wellness Guidelines continue to evolve. Guideline adjustments are being made based on the current status of the COVID-19 virus and other communicable diseases in Williamson County, knowledge gained over the past year, and the percentage of individuals who have been eligible to receive and who have received vaccinations in Williamson County.”

In Williamson County to date, more than 50 percent of all Williamson County residents have received two vaccine doses, and Williamson County is experiencing low hospitalization rates for COVID.

Students return for a half day on Friday, August 6. The WCS back to school issue of InFocus, the WCS eNewsletter, will be sent on Tuesday, July 27. Families who aren’t currently receiving it, may subscribe here.