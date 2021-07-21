North Italia Now Open in Franklin

Williamson County residents don’t have to drive to Green Hills for a taste of North Italia, the modern Italian restaurant just opened in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside, joining the recently opened Shake Shack.

Here’s what you need to know about North Italia’s latest location.

The 7,250 square-foot space features a covered patio with 71 seats, 142 interior seats, and 28 seats in the bar area. It even has its own mural which joins the Kelsey Montague mural at Vintage Vine 100.

North Italia’s happy hour happens all day on Mondays, through September 6 th , and Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring signature specials like the Bottle & Board, a choice offering of pizza, bruschetta or Chef’s Board paired with a bottle of red or white wine. A selection of specially priced wines, beers, and sangrias are also available by the glass or pitcher.

, and Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring signature specials like the a choice offering of pizza, bruschetta or Chef’s Board paired with a bottle of red or white wine. A selection of specially priced wines, beers, and sangrias are also available by the glass or pitcher. Visit for lunch on Monday – Friday from 11 am – 4 pm where you can enjoy a pizza or the seasonal vegetable salad currently featuring grilled asparagus, avocado, broccolini, sweet corn, heirloom cherry tomato, farro, goat cheese, pistachio, and Italian herb vinaigrette.

Weekend Brunch takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.Features options like the refreshing Sparkling Rosé Sangria to complement any dish like the Short Rib Hash, served with sweet onion, roasted pepper and two fried eggs, and grilled bread or the new Banana Coffee Cake with dark rum butterscotch, caramelized banana and whipped crème fraiche.

North Italia hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Make a reservation and see the complete menu here.

1 of 12