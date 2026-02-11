Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 11, 2026

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Free Doughnut Giveaway for Valentine’s Weekend

Krispy Kreme will give away 13,000 free Original Glazed dozens to randomly selected guests at participating U.S. shops on Feb. 13, 2026.

Published: February 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Newk’s Rings in Spring with New Limited-Time Specials

Newk’s spring 2026 menu features a new Chipotle Shrimp Caesar Wrap, The Trio for $9.99, and returning fan favorites through May 13.

Published: February 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Cracker Barrel Welcomes Spring with New Dishes and Old Favorites

Cracker Barrel’s spring 2026 menu brings back the Ham Dinner, adds new breakfast scrambles, and features seafood options nationwide.

Published: February 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain Drop Valentine’s Day Love Album

Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain release a six-track love album celebrating the Pick 6 Meal for Two starting at $19.99 nationwide.

Published: February 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s Adds Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap

Wendy’s launches the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap at participating U.S. locations on February 16.

Published: February 11, 2026 – Read Full Article

Whataburger Brings Back the Whatacatch Sandwich

Whataburger’s Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter return for Lenten season from Feb. 17 through April 6 at locations nationwide.

Published: February 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

$5 Chicken Deals Hit the Menu at 7-Eleven Restaurants

7-Eleven offers $5 chicken deals across Raise the Roost, Speedy Cafe, and Laredo Taco Company locations through March 3, 2026.

Published: February 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Smoked Ham Comeback

Dickey’s launches a new Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich with a BOGO deal on Feb. 14-15 using promo code LOVECUE online.

Published: February 10, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 14, 2026

Crumbl’s Valentine’s menu features Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie, Strawberry Heart Cake, and Conversation Hearts Sugar Cookie.

Published: February 09, 2026 – Read Full Article

Sip, Savor and Celebrate at the Whiskey Warmer Food and Whiskey Festival in Franklin

The Whiskey Warmer returns March 28 at Westhaven in Franklin with unlimited whiskey samples, chef bites, and live music.

Published: February 08, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wendy’s Celebrates Singles Awareness Day with a $1 Dave’s Single

Wendy’s offers a $1 Dave’s Single cheeseburger on Feb. 15, 2026, exclusively through the Wendy’s app with any purchase.

Published: February 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine’s Day

Hardee’s brings back heart-shaped Made from Scratch biscuits through Feb. 15 and debuts new iced coffee in two flavors.

Published: February 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Wetzel’s Pretzels Introduces Berry Sweet Bitz

Wetzel’s Pretzels launches Berry Sweet Bitz with Nutella and Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade with Mango Boba through May 31.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Get 2 6-Inch Subs for $6 as Subway Celebrates the Only Date That Repeats

Subway offered two 6-inch subs for $6 on 2/6/26 in-store or via app with promo code 2626PROMO at locations nationwide.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Culver’s Reveals Bold New Menu Plans for 2026

Culver’s announces 2026 plans including four pub burger releases, pumpkin desserts, two new Flavors of the Day, and more.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Big Game Dozen for Super Bowl Weekend 2026

Krispy Kreme’s Big Game Dozen features football and goal post doughnuts plus a $2 Original Glazed dozen add-on deal.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Dutch Bros Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel Drinks for 2026

Dutch Bros launches Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel for Valentine’s Day, with Dutch Luv Day of Giving on Feb. 13.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

P.F. Chang’s Rings in Lunar New Year with Year of the Horse-Inspired Menu

P.F. Chang’s celebrates Lunar New Year through Feb. 24 with limited-time dishes, seasonal cocktails, and Red Envelope surprises.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Love is on Tap at Hoppy Valentine’s Celebration at Curio Brewing Company

Curio Brewing Company hosts a free Valentine’s event on Feb. 7 with live music, a Ginger Pig menu, and bounce house for kids.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 4, 2026

Sixteen Williamson County establishments earned perfect 100 health scores in inspections from January 28 to February 4, 2026.

Published: February 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.