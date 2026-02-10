Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Smoked Ham Comeback

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is marking Valentine’s Day 2026 with the launch of a new Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich and a buy-one-get-one-free promotion running Feb. 14-15 at participating locations. The world’s largest barbecue concept is inviting guests to bring a date, friend, or Galentine to enjoy the limited-time “Cheddar Together” BOGO offer, available both in-store and online at Dickeys.com.

What Is the New Dickey’s Smoked Ham and Cheddar Sandwich?

The Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich is a new addition to the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit menu that pays tribute to the brand’s 85-year history. When Dickey’s first opened in Dallas, Texas, in 1941, a smoked ham sandwich was among its original menu items. The updated version features tender, slow-smoked ham piled high and topped with smoked cheddar cheese sauce, blending the brand’s heritage with a modern twist.

How Does the Dickey’s Valentine’s Day 2026 BOGO Deal Work?

Guests who visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Feb. 14 or Feb. 15, 2026, can receive a free Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich with the purchase of one Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich. In-store customers simply need to mention the promotion at checkout. For online orders placed through Dickeys.com, guests can enter promo code LOVECUE at checkout to redeem the offer.

