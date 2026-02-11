Home Weather 2/11/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Current Temp 49°F

2/11/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Current Temp 49°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are light at 5.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F, while the low was recorded at 37°F. Despite an 86% chance of precipitation, the total rainfall measured was 0.27 inches, mainly consisting of moderate rain. The highest wind speeds today went up to 13.9 mph.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear with the low temperature holding steady at 37°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at about 6.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents should enjoy the clear and calm conditions for the remainder of the evening and into the night.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
37°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
86% chance · 0.27 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 60°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 50°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

