Brentwood Adds Two New Grapple Trucks for Debris Removal

The Brentwood Public Works Department operates six grapple trucks, and the City originally planned to replace two of the older vehicles next year. Then, Winter Storm Fern hit Middle Tennessee, leaving downed trees and piles of debris across the city.

On Tuesday morning, two 2026 Freightliner Petersen grapple trucks arrived at the Brentwood Service Center. Within a few hours, the brand-new vehicles’ white sheen was gone as the trucks went to work hauling away limbs and tree trunks stacked along city streets.

“Initially, this was going to be a fiscal year 2027 purchase, but given the need and demand, we asked for this to be moved up,” Brentwood City Manager Jason Gage said.

For now, the city is keeping the two older vehicles these trucks were meant to replace, giving the city a fleet of eight trucks to collect debris. Those eight grapple trucks, which can carry about 30 cubic yards, are working alongside the city’s contractor, Aftermath. That company’s 12 trucks hold 80 cubic yards, and they haul trailers that can also hold 80 cubic yards.

These 20 vehicles are now running from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, until all the debris is cleared. If someone missed the first pick-up, the City will do a second pick-up round, revisiting every city street in search of missed residential debris.

Residents need to follow these guidelines when placing their debris for pickup:

The City is now accepting debris up to 14 feet long. (Brentwood expanded this from its original eight-foot requirement).

There is no limit on diameter.

Debris must be stacked within 10 feet of the curb or edge of street.

Debris must have a 5-foot horizontal clearance of any fixed object, such as a hydrant, mailbox, phone pedestal, pole, etc.

Debris cannot be stacked under the canopy of a tree, even if the pile is five feet from the base of the tree. The machine also needs vertical clearance.

Only downed trees, limbs, and other vegetation are accepted. Stumps will also be accepted. Please remove the stump from the tree.

No other waste, construction material allowed.

Do not place debris on HOA or other property not owned by you.

For updates, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov, or the city’s social media channels.

