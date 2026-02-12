2/11/26: Clear Sky and 39°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain and 60°F High

In Williamson County, the weather at 9:30 PM features a temperature of 39.2°F with clear skies and a light breeze at 5.2 mph. Precipitation is currently not occurring.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 60.4°F and a low of 37.2°F. Despite an 86% chance of rain, the total precipitation recorded was 0.27 inches, accompanied by moderate rain. Winds reached up to 13.9 mph during the day.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

These conditions make for a calm and clear night ahead in Williamson County, following an earlier day of wet weather.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 37°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 86% chance · 0.27 in Now 39°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 5:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 60°F 37°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

