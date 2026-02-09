Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 9-14, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

DUBAI CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY BROWNIE (NEW)

A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate, slices of fresh strawberries, and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.

STRAWBERRY HEART CAKE (NEW)

Fluffy strawberry cake topped with a swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting, all made with delicious house-made strawberry jam and shaped perfectly like a heart.

VALENTINE’S M&M’S® COOKIE

A warm classic cookie peppered with crunchy red, pink, and white M&M’S® Candies.

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilled graham cracker cookie rolled in graham cracker crumbs and topped with cheesecake frosting, a pool of caramel, and sprinkle of sea salt.

CLASSICS MENU

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

CONVERSATION HEARTS PINK SUGAR COOKIE (NEW)

An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting, and crowned with a conversation hearts topper.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

VALENTINE CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A cake batter cookie topped with cake batter cream cheese frosting and heart sprinkles.

THINS:

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE THINS (NEW)

Thin, crispy, chewy vanilla sugar cookies rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

Source: Crumbl

