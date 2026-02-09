Franklin Transit to Continue Lunchtime Shuttle Until June 2026

The Franklin Authority has approved the popular Franklin Transit Lunchtime Shuttle to continue to run through June 30, 2026. The free shuttle service operates Monday through Friday each week. It began September 15, 2025, connecting Downtown Franklin and The Factory, running every 15 minutes between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Hundreds use the service each week to travel through the busy business core.

The shuttle service is all about enhancing access and mitigating parking issues. Whether you work downtown, are visiting for the day, or live nearby, the service makes lunchtime travel simpler and more sustainable—especially as parking becomes more limited.

The shuttle loop starts at the Franklin Transit Authority Center on Columbia Ave., makes a stop at Franklin’s Public Square, and continues to The Factory, offering a convenient and car-free way to enjoy the area. The return from The Factory also stops at the square and ends at the Transit Center.

Franklin Transit is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information about Franklin’s public transit service, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call Franklin Transit Authority at (615) 628-0260.

