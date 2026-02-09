Jackie G. Webb, age 64 of Franklin, passed away Friday , February 6, 2026 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center in Lebanon, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1pm at Crafton Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10am until service time at 1pm at the funeral home.

A native of Sumner County Tennessee, he was the son of the late Robert Oliver Webb and Vena Burden Webb. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers – Paul and Richard Webb. He was a machinist and hauled campers. Survivors include his wife – Terry Webb of Portland; children – Jaska Webb of Portland, David Graves of Gallatin, TN, Jennifer Graves of Ohio and Jeffrey Graves of Portland; brother – George Webb of Portland; grandchildren – Alexandria, Jack and Gavin Tornquist, Everett Knight, Calista and Oliver Webb, Autumn and Alex Graves, Dakota Henson, Parker and Trevor Graves and Ben Powell.

