P.F. Chang’s Rings in Lunar New Year with Year of the Horse-Inspired Menu

P.F. Chang’s has launched its 2026 Lunar New Year celebration, welcoming the Year of the Horse with a limited-time menu, handcrafted seasonal cocktails, and the return of its signature Red Envelope tradition. The celebration runs from January 28 through February 24, 2026, at participating locations nationwide, blending meaningful symbolism with bold, contemporary flavors designed to bring guests together around the table.

Why the Year of the Horse Is Special for P.F. Chang’s

The Year of the Horse holds particular significance for P.F. Chang’s, a brand long associated with the horse as a symbol of strength, movement, and good fortune. The celebration is rooted in tradition and brought to life through food, drink, and time-honored customs that invite guests to gather, share, and savor dishes made for memorable moments together.

“Lunar New Year is about shared connection, celebration, and enjoying a great meal with the people who matter most,” said Jim Mazany, CEO of P.F. Chang’s. “We’re proud to honor the holiday in a way that respects its heritage while feeling relevant today, through craveable dishes, festive moments, and experiences guests want to gather for and share.”

Limited-Time Lunar New Year Menu Items

At the heart of the celebration is a limited-time Lunar New Year menu crafted to reflect both the meaning behind the holiday and the bold, global flavors for which P.F. Chang’s is known. Guests can enjoy the symbolic Long Life Noodles, traditionally associated with prosperity and longevity, alongside new and returning favorites including Pork Belly Bao Buns, Sizzling Dumplings, Miso Lobster Dumplings, Butternut Squash Dumplings, and Black Pepper Filet. This year’s menu lineup brings playful, celebratory energy to the table while staying true to P.F. Chang’s signature wok-fired, Pan-Asian inspired flavors.

Seasonal Cocktails Featuring the Midnight Gallop

The seasonal beverage lineup adds an extra layer of celebration, highlighted by the Midnight Gallop, a new cocktail priced at $8.99 and inspired by the Year of the Horse. This drink features ripe blackberries, black cherry, lemon, a hint of vanilla, and the guest’s choice of Espolòn Reposado Tequila or Evan Williams Black Bourbon. A non-alcoholic version is also available for those who prefer it.

Guests can also toast with the Lunar Elixir, a premium cocktail offered at $12.99, and the Frosted Cranberry Cosmo from P.F. Chang’s $8.99 Cocktail Collection, making it easy to celebrate with approachable, festive sips. Cocktails are available to guests 21 and older with valid government-issued ID for dine-in only.

Red Envelope Tradition Returns With Surprise Offers

Returning for another year, P.F. Chang’s beloved Red Envelope tradition adds a surprise element to every Lunar New Year visit. Each guest dining during the Lunar New Year period will receive one randomized Red Envelope, revealing a special offer redeemable on a future visit. Offers may include complimentary mini desserts, free appetizers, sushi rolls, or a buy-one-get-one entrée, mirroring the holiday’s spirit of generosity and good fortune.

Red Envelopes are available while supplies last during the celebration period from January 28 through February 24, 2026. Surprise offers will be redeemable from February 25 through April 7, 2026, for dine-in only at participating P.F. Chang’s China Bistro restaurants. Exclusions apply to Puerto Rico, airport, international, P.F. Chang’s To Go, and Pagoda Asian Grill by P.F. Chang’s locations.

How to Make Reservations and Join the Celebration

Reservations are encouraged during this festive, limited-time season as guests reconnect with family, celebrate milestones, or simply come together around the table. The Lunar New Year celebration is available for dine-in at participating P.F. Chang’s locations nationwide from January 28 through February 24, 2026.

P.F. Chang’s invites guests to create and share memorable moments from vibrant shared plates to chef-crafted specialty cocktails and festive table rituals by following and tagging @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. For more information or to make a reservation at a P.F. Chang’s location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com.

