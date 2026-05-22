Shake Things Up at the Mixology Craft Cocktail Class at Morning Glory Orchard

Morning Glory Orchard will host a Mixology Craft Cocktail Class on Friday, June 26th, 2026, at 6 pm. Morning Glory Orchard is located at 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, Tennessee 37135.

Discover what makes hard cider so special — from how it’s crafted to how Morning Glory became the only 100% Tennessee‑made hard cider in the state. Then sit back and watch as a cider mixologist demonstrates how to make creative cocktails using Morning Glory’s award-winning Roots & Wings hard cider, some non‑alcoholic cider mixers, and the freshest herbs and ingredients- some grown right on the property!

This 21+ experience includes complimentary food pairings with every drink, so bring your appetite. Mocktails are available for those who prefer a zero-proof option. You’ll head home with recipe cards featuring your new favorite creations, and your very own Morning Glory Orchard-branded proper cider glass. In addition, the retail shop will be open before and after this event, so you can purchase any of your favorite products that were featured during your class (with a 10% discount!)

Come curious, leave inspired — and definitely cider‑savvy.

More information HERE.

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