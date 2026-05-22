TPAC Expands Arts Initiative to Connect with Community

Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC) is strengthening its Arts Access initiative, expanding partnerships with nonprofit organizations, schools and community groups across Middle Tennessee to connect more people with live performing arts.

For many participants, attending a performance through Arts Access marks their first visit to TPAC, and often their first experience with live theatre. These moments spark imagination, inspire creativity and introduce individuals and families to the excitement and shared connection that live performance uniquely provides.

“The performing arts create shared experiences that stay with us for a lifetime,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “Arts Access reflects our commitment to working alongside partners to ensure more of our community across Middle Tennessee have opportunities to experience the excitement, inspiration and sense of belonging that live performance creates.”

Through Arts Access, TPAC partners with nonprofit organizations and community groups throughout the region to connect individuals with performances at the performing arts center. Each season, participants attend Broadway productions, dance performances, family programming and other live performances through the initiative.

As part of the program’s continued growth, TPAC will welcome participants from the USO Fort Campbell/Nashville and 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee’s Black Kings program to attend HAMILTON in June through Arts Access, creating opportunities for youth and military families to experience the award-winning production at TPAC.

The program is supported by community partners and sponsors, including Amazon, a longtime supporter of Arts Access.

“Amazon is proud to support TPAC’s Arts Access program and its mission to make the performing arts more accessible across Middle Tennessee,” said Courtney Ross, Senior Manager of Community Engagement at Amazon. “The arts have a unique ability to bring people together, and we’re honored to help create opportunities for more members of our community to experience the joy and connection that live performance provides.”

Arts Access reflects TPAC’s ongoing commitment to partnering with organizations that serve communities across the region and helping more people experience the arts.

Support from Merus Foundation further helps expand the program’s reach and deepen its impact across the community.

“The Merus Foundation believes the arts are an essential part of a thriving and connected community,” said Patrick Poole, SVP, Nashville Market Leader with Merus Foundation. “Through our partnership with TPAC’s Arts Access program, we’re proud to help create opportunities for more people to feel welcomed into the theater and experience the shared moments that only live performance can provide.”

As part of this effort, TPAC is also launching Share the Gift of Experience in June, inviting individuals to help expand access to live performance by contributing directly to Arts Access. To help kick off the campaign, Amazon will match donations supporting the initiative, helping connect even more people across Middle Tennessee with performances at TPAC.

As TPAC looks toward the future and the development of a new performing arts center for Nashville, initiatives like Arts Access remain central to TPAC’s commitment to connecting communities through the performing arts.

More information about Arts Access is available at TPAC.ORG.