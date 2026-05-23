Friends of Franklin Parks Hosts Free Yoga Celebration at Historic Harlinsdale Farm

Head to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21st with a relaxing and rejuvenating outdoor yoga session.

Get ready to stretch, breathe, and connect with the community in the amazing historic Harlinsdale Farm under the trees at the newly restored Hayes House

This event is proudly hosted by Friends of Franklin Parks, in collaboration with The Historic Franklin Parks department, Be Well Mel, Robin Barnes – Sounds for the Soul and Vui’s Kitchen, Kendra Scott and Pink Cloud Coffee all of whom share a passion for community wellness, the parks, nature and engagement.

Come for yoga, stay for the community, and meet local vendors and community thought makers.

International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. A free community event is perfect for celebrating this globally recognized day, relaxing, rejuvenating, and connecting with nature and your community.

Bring your yoga mat and enjoy a morning yoga, meditation and sound bath session on the beautiful lawn in front of the Hayes House.

331 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37064 – Dog Park Entrance

ALL LEVELS and Kids welcome; there will even be a kids zone!

The event is free, but you must register here to attend.