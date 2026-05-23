5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast Conditions with High of 81, Low of 69, and Potential for Heavy Rain

Heavy precipitation (~7.8 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County is currently in effect.
At 1:46 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 77.4°F with a light breeze from the west at 4.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.3°F and a low of 68.7°F. Winds may increase later, reaching up to 11.6 mph, with a 76% chance of moderate rain showers that could accumulate to 0.37 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.5°F, with a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.
The current Severe Severe Weather Alert warns of heavy precipitation, with expectations of approximately 7.8 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay tuned for further updates and take necessary precautions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|70°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|78°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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