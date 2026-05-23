Home Weather 5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast Conditions with High of 81, Low...

5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast Conditions with High of 81, Low of 69, and Potential for Heavy Rain

By
Source Staff
-
Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County

Heavy precipitation (~7.8 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County is currently in effect.

At 1:46 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 77.4°F with a light breeze from the west at 4.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.3°F and a low of 68.7°F. Winds may increase later, reaching up to 11.6 mph, with a 76% chance of moderate rain showers that could accumulate to 0.37 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.5°F, with a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.

The current Severe Severe Weather Alert warns of heavy precipitation, with expectations of approximately 7.8 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay tuned for further updates and take necessary precautions.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
69°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
76% chance · 0.37 in
Now
77°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Monday 70°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light
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