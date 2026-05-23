5/23/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast Conditions with High of 81, Low of 69, and Potential for Heavy Rain

Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County Heavy precipitation (~7.8 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Williamson County is currently in effect.

At 1:46 PM, the temperature in Williamson County is 77.4°F with a light breeze from the west at 4.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.3°F and a low of 68.7°F. Winds may increase later, reaching up to 11.6 mph, with a 76% chance of moderate rain showers that could accumulate to 0.37 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 70.5°F, with a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.

The current Severe Severe Weather Alert warns of heavy precipitation, with expectations of approximately 7.8 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay tuned for further updates and take necessary precautions.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 69°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 5.4 (Moderate) Precip 76% chance · 0.37 in Now 77°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 81°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy Monday 70°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light

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