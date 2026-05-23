Focus: The Conference for Actors Returns to Franklin This July

BoldLine Entertainment announces the return of its flagship event, Focus: The Conference for Actors, taking place July 17–18, 2026, at The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee. Now in its third year, the conference brings together aspiring and working actors (ages 5 and up) for two days of high-impact training, industry insight, and meaningful connection. Click for More Events

Designed for performers pursuing careers in television and film, Focus delivers a curated experience of workshops, panel discussions, and educational sessions led by respected industry professionals. Attendees will gain practical tools to grow their careers, sharpen their craft through hands-on training, and better understand today’s evolving entertainment landscape.

A featured highlight of the weekend is the Keynote Speaker Event and Networking Dessert Reception with actor and director Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World: Dominion, Wonder Woman 1984, A Biltmore Christmas ), offering attendees a rare opportunity for both inspiration and connection.

The 2026 speaker lineup includes an accomplished group of industry voices, including:

●Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years , Great American Family)

●Luke Benward (Life of the Party , Because of Winn-Dixie )

●Laura Osnes (Broadway, A Little Women’s Christmas , One Royal Holiday )

●Jesse Hutch (Homestead , Christmas Under the Northern Lights )

●Filmmaker Ken Carpenter (Surprised by Oxford , The Shift )

●Casting Director Beverly Holloway (I Can Only Imagine 2 , The Chosen )

●Improv coaches Chris Guerra (Modern Family , The Groundlings) and Kelsey Cooke

Guerra ( Pan Am ), founders of Oddity Improv (Franklin, TN)

Additional speakers will be announced.

The conference will also feature the Focus Talent Showcase Live!, offering participants the opportunity to perform before a panel of industry judges and receive professional feedback.

Awards will be presented for Rising Star Actor of the Year (18 and under), Female Focus Actor of the Year, Male Focus Actor of the Year, and Overall Focus Actor of the Year. The showcase is available as an add-on to conference registration. New for 2026 is Project Pitch, which offers writers and creators with a project or idea the opportunity to pitch their project to a panel of producers and filmmakers – a once-in a lifetime opportunity! Space is limited and is also available as an add-on to conference registration.

Tickets are now available. For more information or to register, visit

www.focusactorsconference.com .