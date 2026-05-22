15 Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2026

Here are activities to check out this weekend for the whole family. Click for More Events
1Renaissance Festival
Friday- Monday, May 23-25, 2026, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas, and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.
2Ryman Auditorium Community Day
Sunday, May 24, 2026, 9 am – 4 pm
116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Join in at the Ryman for a day of FREE tours, family-friendly events, food and drinks, and live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Grab your Tennessee I.D. and take advantage of the opportunity to see star-studded artifacts from artists like Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton.
3Nashville Shores
Friday- Sunday, May 23-26, 2026, 10 am – 6 pm
4001 Bell Road, Hermitage
Nashville Shores, Nashville’s biggest waterpark, begins daily operations for its 27th season now. The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, has plans for a season filled with beloved happenings and exciting new events.
Find tickets here.
4Musicians Corner
Friday- Sunday, May 22-23, 2026, 5 pm – 8 pm, noon- 5 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
The free concert series takes place all weekend long at Centennial Park. Bring a blanket and hang out on the lawn. Food trucks will also be on hand at the event. See the full lineup here.
5Play Playground Nashville
Opens at noon all weekend
128 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
Play Playground is going ALL-IN on fun with 20 different larger-than-life games, including interactive puzzles and hilarious physical challenges — all designed to spark movement, laughter and genuine social connection. The best part? The location prides itself on no screens or digital devices required, offering a refreshing escape for teens, families and adults seeking something unexpected.
Learn more here.
6Memorial Day 5K Dash
Monday, May 25, 2026, 7:30 am
Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
Run or walk the most historic 5k in Nashville with the 25th annual Memorial Day Dash! Hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, the course features some of the most historic places and scenic views in the city. Beginning at the Adventure Science Center, the course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park. Note: This year, the race will be virtual due to construction at Fort Negley
Register here.
7Memorial Day Service in Franklin
Monday, May 25, 2025, 10 am
Five Points, Franklin
The annual Memorial Day service is held each year outside the Williamson County Archives & Museum. The program will last 45 minutes.
8Memorial Day Celebration Spring Hill
Friday, May 22, 2026, 9:30 am
Spring Hill Community Center, 563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
Join the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation for a special ceremony honoring our fallen heroes. The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the Spring Hill Community Senior Center.
9Field of Honor Mount Juliet
Friday- Sunday, May 22-26, 2026
22 East Division Street, Mount Juliet
For the 14th year, the United States flags will fly in a solemn formation during May of 2025, creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 350 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans and flag loving American’s. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
10Stones River National Park Memorial Day
Saturday, May 23-26, 2026, 10 am
Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro
On May 23, 2026, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery.
On May 24, at 1:30 PM, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery rostrum. While parking will be available near the park visitor center, we recommend that guests bring their own seating and shade, as seating will be limited. On May 25, park staff will be available to assist visitors.
11Kane Brown’s on Broadway Grand Opening
Friday, May 22, 2026, 10 am
312 Broadway, Nashville
Kane Brown’s On Broadway will open its doors to the Nashville community on Friday, May 22. The multi-story bar, restaurant, and live music venue, located in Nashville’s Lower Broadway district at 312 Broadway, will welcome guests at 10 a.m. CT that Friday and feature surprise appearances from Brown throughout the weekend.
12Cheekwood – America the Beautiful
Friday-Sunday, May 22-24, 2026, 10 am 6 pm
1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN 37205
From now through September 6, 2026, America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail will be the largest and most elaborate model train exhibition ever presented at Cheekwood.
Find tickets here.
13Nashville SC
Saturday, May 23, 2026, 7:30 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Nashville SC will face New York City at Geodis Park.
Find tickets here.
14Cheatham County Memorial Park
Monday, May 25, 2026, 11 am
162 John Mayfield Dr, Ashland City
The Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park will host the 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. In case of rain, the Ceremony will be moved to the Pavilion at River Bluff Park. Lunch will be served afterward.
15Spirit of America Bourbon Release Party
Saturday, May 23, 2026, 1 pm – 4 pm
Bringle’s Smoking Oasis: 4901 Centennial Blvd., Nashville
Peg Leg Porker pitmaster Carey Bringle invites you to the launch of the 250th Anniversary Bottled-in-Bond Spirit of America ™ bourbon, celebrating grit, craftsmanship, and community that define the American spirit.
Drawing inspiration from a legacy of patriotism, this commemorative release honors resilience. With roots dating to 1727, the Bringle family legacy is built on serving others and live-fire cooking. This tradition, honed during military service in the Philippines, continues through Peg Leg Porker and Spirit of America™, honoring 250 years of national heritage. This event is free and open to the public.
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