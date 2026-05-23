Christy Keller Elrod-Church, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away on May 20, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Born on June 15, 1963, Christy grew up in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Spending most of her life in Franklin, Tennessee, she was known for her warmth, kindness, and the way she welcomed people in and made them feel loved. Christy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (“ReRe”), sister, and friend whose greatest joy was being surrounded by the people she loved most.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Church; her daughter, Ashley (Ira) Smith, and their children Wylder and Wells Smith; her son, Weston (Andrea) Elrod, and their children, Bentley and Rhodes Elrod; her son, Jacob (Kayla) Elrod; her daughter, Shelby Kirby (Kyle) Kirby; and J D (Laura) Steele, who was like a son to her, and their son, John Beckett Steele.

She is also survived by her sisters, Candy Lester, who played an instrumental role in her care, Rebecca Saindon and Susan Reeves; and brothers, James Ashley Kemp and Ted Keller.

Christy loved deeply and completely. Nothing brought her more happiness than having her family together, filling her home with laughter, conversation, and love. She was the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome, cared for, and important. Her warmth was constant, her heart was generous, and her love for her children and grandchildren was endless.

Known lovingly as “ReRe,” she treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren and took immense pride in her family. She was a steady source of comfort, strength, and support to so many people throughout her life. Whether through her kindness or simply the way she showed up for the people she loved, Christy left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Her family will remember her not only for the love she gave so freely, but for the feeling of home and safety she created wherever she was. She will be profoundly missed, endlessly loved, and forever carried in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A celebration of Christy’s life will be held at 11am on May 27, 2026 in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Christy’s life, donations can be made to The Glioblastoma Research Organization at https://www.gbmresearch.org/donate. (See link below)

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.