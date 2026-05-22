Sizzle Into Father’s Day at the Bacon Lover’s Picnic in the Orchard

The Father’s Day Bacon Lover’s Picnic in the Orchard will tale place on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, at 6 pm at Morning Glory Orchard (7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Tennessee 37135).

Bring the men in your life to Morning Glory Orchard for a picnic, Carnivore style! Rather than a charcuterie box filled with dainty cheeses, fruits, and nuts, dad will enjoy a festive Man Crate filled with tasty treats he will actually enjoy, including: Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs, Brown Sugar Bacon Rose skewers, Bourbon Bacon Jam over Brie, and so much more!

Everyone in your party will also get the choice of a cider slushie or a specialty Bloody Mary Cocktail made with our award-winning Roots & Wings Hard Cider, garnished with pickled okra and bacon, of course! (I.D. will be requested upon arrival).

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Father’s Day Bacon Lover’s Picnic, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/